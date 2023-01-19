Traxx Price Hits $0.0373 on Exchanges (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 3% against the dollar. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and $210,585.84 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00427002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,220.40 or 0.29972370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00783152 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

