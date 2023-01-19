Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $4.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

RIG stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

