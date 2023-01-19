Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.94

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.94 and last traded at $179.74, with a volume of 1761476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.