Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,373 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,021 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

