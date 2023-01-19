Traders Purchase Large Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average daily volume of 3,450 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 2,695,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,626. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.84.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $75,707. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

