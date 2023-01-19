Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 95,310 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average daily volume of 79,489 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 439,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 642,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 512,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

