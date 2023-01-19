Traders Buy Large Volume of DoorDash Call Options (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,676 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 24,104 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler lowered DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.55.
Insider Transactions at DoorDash
In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoorDash Stock Performance
NYSE DASH traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 5,259,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,771. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.