Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,985 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the average volume of 648 put options.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $16.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.76.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 383.61% and a negative net margin of 139.45%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

