TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TPG by 54.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TPG by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPG by 367.7% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 154,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TPG during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TPG by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.93.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. On average, analysts predict that TPG will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.16%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

