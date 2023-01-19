Towerview LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Towerview LLC increased its position in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gyrodyne accounts for 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Gyrodyne worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GYRO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Gyrodyne, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

