Towerview LLC Grows Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,584 shares during the quarter. Lands’ End comprises approximately 3.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of LE stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $265.01 million, a PE ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 2.67. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $370.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LE. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

