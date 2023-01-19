TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.4 %

TRTL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,452. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 780,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 424.9% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 787,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 637,353 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 214.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 228,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

