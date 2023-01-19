Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.