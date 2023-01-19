Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the December 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $13.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

