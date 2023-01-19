Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the December 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $13.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.
