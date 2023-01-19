Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the December 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toho Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at 18.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Toho Gas has a 52-week low of 18.75 and a 52-week high of 18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is 23.38.

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

