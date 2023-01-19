TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.57

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLG Acquisition One

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth $30,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

