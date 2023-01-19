Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

TTNP stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

