Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPHD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.37. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

