Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $207.20 million and $6.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02078548 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $8,845,460.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

