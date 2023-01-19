Thomas F. Shannon Sells 70,973 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 70,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,003,558.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,918 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bowlero stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 842,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,771. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.25. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

