The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Cut by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 2.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 62.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 336.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 496,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TTD opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,284.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

