The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in December

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SGPYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 950 ($11.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($8.85) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 775 ($9.46) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.38.
The Sage Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 20,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,035. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.
The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
