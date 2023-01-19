The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.79) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 685 ($8.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 753 ($9.19).

LON:SGE traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 765.20 ($9.34). 761,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,197. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 823 ($10.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 776.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 732.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The company has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,060.80.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 16,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 805 ($9.82), for a total transaction of £131,279.40 ($160,194.51). In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 805 ($9.82), for a total value of £131,279.40 ($160,194.51). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.60), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($240,623.21). Insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $50,298,852 over the last quarter.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

