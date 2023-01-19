The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $111,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

