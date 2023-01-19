The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,972 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $308,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.21.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

