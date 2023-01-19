The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 74,772 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of Intuit worth $271,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $386.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.35 and its 200-day moving average is $411.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.