The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,746 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,409,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,746 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $507,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,178,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,037,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $437.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

