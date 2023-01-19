The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 150,075 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.37% of American Tower worth $368,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMT opened at $225.19 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,739. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

