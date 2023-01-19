The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $816.93 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $816,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE:TD opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.