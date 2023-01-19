The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $737.56 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,112,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,094,827 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.59% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $737,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

