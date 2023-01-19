The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $293.37 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,805 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Broadcom worth $293,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $574.29 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

