The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $257.29 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CGI were worth $257,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

