The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 482,244 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,105,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 64.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $243,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 808.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $30.04 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

