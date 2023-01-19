The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,718,244 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,718,244 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.71% of Bank of Montreal worth $425,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.3 %

BMO opened at $97.27 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.