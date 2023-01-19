The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in The India Fund by 54.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The India Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,949. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.89%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

