The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Boosted by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.27. 11,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,371. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

