The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

