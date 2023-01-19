The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Up 314.7% in December

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a growth of 314.7% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGODF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.24. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

