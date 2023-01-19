The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Up 314.7% in December

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a growth of 314.7% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGODF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.24. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.25.
About Green Organic Dutchman
