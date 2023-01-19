Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,863 ($34.94) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($33.98) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.34) price target on Relx in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.43) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.31) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,594 ($31.65).

Shares of LON:REL traded down GBX 21 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,378 ($29.02). 2,980,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,320.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,303.88. The firm has a market cap of £45.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,932.10. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 23.72 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($30.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other Relx news, insider June Felix bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.89) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,788.90).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

