The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.45 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $318,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $305,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.77.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
See Also
