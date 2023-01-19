The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.45 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $318,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $305,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.77.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

