The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $21.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of APP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 6,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,847. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,835.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

