The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.0% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $83,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EL traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average of $241.43. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.