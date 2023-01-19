The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 76,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.8% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 208,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
