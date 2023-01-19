TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.91.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

TFII stock opened at C$143.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$148.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$131.98.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$526,105,898.95. In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,464. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total transaction of C$6,197,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,105,898.95. Insiders have sold a total of 105,768 shares of company stock worth $14,128,941 in the last 90 days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

