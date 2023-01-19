Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $917.37 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $917.37 million and approximately $43.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006077 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002097 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 945,323,790 coins and its circulating supply is 923,902,790 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

