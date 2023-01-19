Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPL traded up $16.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,081.35. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,426.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,066.41.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

