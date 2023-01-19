Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

TXN stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $170.93. 252,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,815. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.81.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

