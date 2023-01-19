Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

