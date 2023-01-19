TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $217.62 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00076842 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00057082 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010007 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024227 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000200 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,416,723 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,178,203 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.