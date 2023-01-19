TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Hits $18.32 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $214.09 million and $18.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00076639 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00056136 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009700 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024069 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000200 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,450,573 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,229,212 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
